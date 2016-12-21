Glimpse of History: Markets designed to compete with the national chains
LONG HILL -- This undated photo shows the United Service Grocers market in what is now known as Long Hill Township. A 1929 issue of "The Coast Advertiser" from Belmar notes a meeting of the United Service Grocers in Asbury Park on May 28 of that year and defined the group as "an organization of independent tradesmen who have combined to compete with the chain stores a combined buying power of $5,000,000."
