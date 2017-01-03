Ex Belmar fire marshal admits to $44K time card fraud
TRENTON -- A former Freehold resident admitted in court Wednesday to filling out time cards falsely indicating he was on the job as a Belmar fire official when he was actually off or working another job at a North Jersey military installation, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman said. John Rizzitello, 45, who now lives in Nashville, was working as a fire marshal and senior fire protection inspector for Belmar between January 2013 and December 2014, when he falsely reported working a total of 1,540 hours.
