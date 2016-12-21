Drunk driver who kept falling off chair loses lawsuit against Belmar police
BELMAR -- A jury sided in favor of the borough Belmar and its police department after a drunk driver sued for injuries sustained after a 2010 arrest, according to a report from the Asbury Park Press. The Monmouth County jury deliberated for an hour after the four-day trial concluded on Friday, the newspaper said.
