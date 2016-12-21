Jersey Shore Fishing: Bluefish turning on
Dave Lilly of Hazlet said he couldn't get away from 8-to-13-pound bluefish today from Sandy Hook to Monmouth Beach. Perhaps we're headed for a repeat of last year's December fishing off Sandy Hook with great popper action on jumbo blues.
