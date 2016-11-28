Doherty Sued For Fraud
Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty has been accused of fraud, tortious interference, breach of contract and breach of covenant in suit filed against Doherty personally and the Borough of Belmar by the landlord of Salt, the Harmon Brothers' establishment whose liquor license transfer was denied by the Borough last Spring.
