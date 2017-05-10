Potential Label Mix-Up Leads to Volun...

Potential Label Mix-Up Leads to Voluntary Recall of Prescription Medicines

Bellmawr, New Jersey, C.O. Truxton, Inc. is expanding their - 04/21/2017 voluntary recall, as a precaution to include the following C.O. Truxton, Inc. products, registered NDC numbers and corresponding lot numbers, to the consumer/user level. C.O. Truxton has not received any complaints about the products listed below - however, due to the initial recall resulting from a label mix-up error, out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling all products that were repackaged into a Truxton Incorporated label.

