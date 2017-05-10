Slow 'n sticky: Route 295 closed by a...

Slow 'n sticky: Route 295 closed by an overturned load of orange juice

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

State Police said a truck carrying containers of orange juice overturned overnight, spilling its load all over the northbound lanes of Route 295 at the 42 Freeway in Bellmawr, shutting down the highway for cleanup and investigation.The truck also leaked diesel fuel onto the road. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, according to police, who said the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

