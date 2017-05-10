Slow 'n sticky: Route 295 closed by an overturned load of orange juice
State Police said a truck carrying containers of orange juice overturned overnight, spilling its load all over the northbound lanes of Route 295 at the 42 Freeway in Bellmawr, shutting down the highway for cleanup and investigation.The truck also leaked diesel fuel onto the road. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, according to police, who said the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Bellmawr Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayor raises High property taxes
|12 hr
|investigator
|1
|5 reasons a move to save former MLK home in Cam... (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|Al from Gaetanos
|5
|Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p...
|Apr 28
|Al from Gaetanos
|2
|GT Mayor and Council highly Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Get Out
|1
|David Mayer was a waste of his daddy's Sperm
|Apr 14
|Tony
|1
|Royal Farm ?
|Apr '17
|mrbellmawr
|1
|Gloucester Township wants Mayor and Council Out
|Apr '17
|Gregg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellmawr Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC