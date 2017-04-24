Orange Juice Spills Onto South Jersey Highway
A tractor-trailer spilled its load of orange juice onto a busy South Jersey highway leaving traffic impacted for hours. The big rig crashed on the Interstate 295 ramp to continue onto I-295 north in Bellmawr, Camden County around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellmawr Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council highly Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Get Out
|1
|David Mayer was a waste of his daddy's Sperm
|Apr 14
|Tony
|1
|Royal Farm ?
|Apr 3
|mrbellmawr
|1
|Gloucester Township wants Mayor and Council Out
|Apr 2
|Gregg
|1
|I need a boy friend (Jul '10)
|Mar 31
|Jackie
|7
|Mayor David R. Mayer under investigation
|Mar 30
|Franl
|3
|Borough employee stops delivery theft scheme, p...
|Mar 29
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellmawr Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC