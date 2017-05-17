Morning motorcycle accident on I-295 ...

Morning motorcycle accident on I-295 injures driver, snarls traffic

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Jersey Journal

BELLMAWR -- A motorcycle accident on Interstate 295 Thursday morning sent a Gloucester County man to the hospital, a state trooper said. The one-vehicle accident happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the 26.9 milepost near exit 27, Bellmawr .

