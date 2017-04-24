Couple OD'd, crashed car with child i...

Couple OD'd, crashed car with child inside, police say

Monday Apr 24 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A couple overdosed and passed out as they drove with a child on a South Jersey highway Sunday night, police reportedly said. NBC Philadelphia quoted police saying a woman who was driving and a male were on the 42 Freeway around 10 p.m. near Route 295 in Bellmawr when their vehicle crashed onto the center median.

