Couple OD'd, crashed car with child inside, police say
A couple overdosed and passed out as they drove with a child on a South Jersey highway Sunday night, police reportedly said. NBC Philadelphia quoted police saying a woman who was driving and a male were on the 42 Freeway around 10 p.m. near Route 295 in Bellmawr when their vehicle crashed onto the center median.
