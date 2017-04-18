What Christie is doing about 300-year-old historic home's demolition
TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie on Monday night said he has asked the state's Department of Transportation for answers on why it tore down a Revolutionary War-era structure earlier this month. Christie, speaking on 101.5 FM's "Ask the Governor," said if any state officials overstepped their authority when DOT tore down the Hugg-Harrison-Glover House in Bellmawr then they will "be held accountable."
