New Jersey Clandestinely Destroys Historical Revolutionary War Housea For a Highway?
Historians and troubled residents in Bellmawr, New Jersey, woke up on March 3rd to find the Revolutionary War-era home they had been struggling to preserve had been demolished at dawn by a construction crew, just one day after an attorney representing a group attempting to save the home filed a lawsuit to forestall the house's demolition. Now, Gov. Chris Christie's office is inquiring into the destruction of New Jersey's historic landmark .
