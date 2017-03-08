'It's a travesty' - Did NJ officials ...

'It's a travesty' - Did NJ officials demolish 250-year-old landmark by mistake?

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

In a move that has shocked and outraged local and federal officials, a state Department of Transportation contractor early Friday morning took a wrecking ball to the Hugg-Harrison-Glover House. The DOT has had its sights set on 515 West Browning Road since 2001 for a planned $900 million interchange construction for Interstates 76 and 295 and Route 42. The state used eminent domain to take the land from the Diocese of Camden's New Saint Mary's Cemetery in 2010.

