In shock move, Revolutionary War land...

In shock move, Revolutionary War landmark in South Jersey is razed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Philly.com

The remains of the Hugg-Harrison Glover House were discovered Friday morning, March 3, by activists fighting to preserve the Revolutionary War-era building. The Hugg-Harrison Glover House, a Bellmawr landmark that survived the Revolutionary War has become a casualty of a highway construction project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellmawr Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recall Mayir David Mayer for raising higher pro... Feb 27 Ken 2
FBI needs to investigate Barrington, NJ (Jun '07) Feb 7 One with integrity 61
Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to... Feb 7 Bye Bye Mayor 9
Bellmawr Only! (Apr '08) Feb '17 Tax man 3
Mayor David Mayer investigated for cyber hack Jan '17 Hacked by Mayor o... 1
News 5 reasons a move to save former MLK home in Cam... (Sep '16) Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 4
Erica Landmann running for Glendora city council Nov '16 Magazine 2
See all Bellmawr Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellmawr Forum Now

Bellmawr Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellmawr Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bellmawr, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC