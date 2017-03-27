Christie's office investigating state's demolition of 300-year-old house

BELLMAWR -- Bellmawr Mayor Frank Filipek said Thursday that Gov. Chris Christie's office has asked him to provide an account of the controversy surrounding the state Department of Transportation's demolition a Colonial era home there this week. The Hugg-Harrison-Glover House, which dates to 1744, and is considered a historic treasure by local officials, was razed just after dawn last Friday to make way for the next phase of major reconstruction on an interchange with Interstate 295 and other large highways in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.