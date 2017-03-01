Watch out Wawa! Competitor building first N.J. stores this year
A Maryland-based convenience store chain known for its fried chicken will build its first New Jersey stores this year. Wawa competitor Royal Farms has started construction on one store , on Evesham Avenue in Magnolia, and plans to break ground on four more South Jersey locations in the spring.
