See why this medical marijuana produc...

See why this medical marijuana producer is selling the most in the state

Saturday Feb 25

BELLMAWR -- A medical marijuana dispensary in the borough is leading the state in both production and sales of medical cannabis. It also had more patients than any of the other four dispensaries at 2,762.

