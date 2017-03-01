Here's how fast N.J.'s medical marijuana program grew last year
The state medical marijuana program added nearly 5,000 new participants in 2016, more than doubling the enrollment from the prior year and exceeding 10,000 active members for the first time, according to state Health Department report. More chronically ill and impaired citizens flocked to the program in 2016 just as five dispensaries scattered about the state were open for a full year, and one started producing topical and edible products.
Bellmawr Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recall Mayir David Mayer for raising higher pro...
|Feb 27
|Ken
|2
|FBI needs to investigate Barrington, NJ (Jun '07)
|Feb 7
|One with integrity
|61
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Feb 7
|Bye Bye Mayor
|9
|Bellmawr Only! (Apr '08)
|Feb 4
|Tax man
|3
|Mayor David Mayer investigated for cyber hack
|Jan '17
|Hacked by Mayor o...
|1
|5 reasons a move to save former MLK home in Cam... (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|4
|Erica Landmann running for Glendora city council
|Nov '16
|Magazine
|2
