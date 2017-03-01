Here's how fast N.J.'s medical mariju...

Here's how fast N.J.'s medical marijuana program grew last year

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: NJ.com

The state medical marijuana program added nearly 5,000 new participants in 2016, more than doubling the enrollment from the prior year and exceeding 10,000 active members for the first time, according to state Health Department report. More chronically ill and impaired citizens flocked to the program in 2016 just as five dispensaries scattered about the state were open for a full year, and one started producing topical and edible products.

