NJ man charged with molesting girl, 7...

NJ man charged with molesting girl, 7, when her mom wasn't home

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

James R. Ward, 30, of Bellmawr, was arrested Friday morning and charged with a crime that allegedly took place in 2014 while the girl's mother was not home. Prosecutors say that while Ward was supposed to be watching over the girl at her Brigantine home, he penetrated her vagina with his finger and rubbed his penis on her genital area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellmawr Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica Landmann running for Glendora city council Nov '16 Magazine 2
Housing for those who can barely make it! (Jul '13) Nov '16 HSlick 3
Lisa Hoopes murdered in Gloucester (Dec '06) Sep '16 Bonnie 14
News 5 reasons a move to save former MLK home in Cam... Sep '16 Bonnie 3
Save the Historic Hugg House (Apr '16) Aug '16 Bonnie 3
News Jessica Cecilia Ratcliffe & Peter Anthony Polij... (Oct '09) Apr '16 Animale 2
joshua dockery sailor (Mar '10) Mar '16 Nebraska 5
See all Bellmawr Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellmawr Forum Now

Bellmawr Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellmawr Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bellmawr, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,925

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC