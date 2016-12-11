NJ man charged with molesting girl, 7, when her mom wasn't home
James R. Ward, 30, of Bellmawr, was arrested Friday morning and charged with a crime that allegedly took place in 2014 while the girl's mother was not home. Prosecutors say that while Ward was supposed to be watching over the girl at her Brigantine home, he penetrated her vagina with his finger and rubbed his penis on her genital area.
