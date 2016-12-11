11 arrested in Camden County prostitu...

11 arrested in Camden County prostitution sting

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: NJ.com

CAMDEN COUNTY -- Law enforcement officials arrested 9 women who allegedly offered sex for money, plus a another woman and a motel employee, during a series of stings in Camden County Thursday. Bellmawr police, in a statement , called the operation a "proactive prostitution enforcement effort" in which officers found the women based on their alleged online advertisements and then posed as "johns."

