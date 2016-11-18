Revolutionary War-era house could get a new home, report says
BELLMAWR - The New Jersey Department of Transportation has told those trying to stop the demolition of the historic Hugg-Harrison-Glover House that it wasn't feasible to move the house and that it didn't qualify for historic protection. The South Jersey Observer reported that Bellmawr Mayor Frank Filipek announced Thursday that if all goes well, the house will be moved from its current spot in Saint Mary's Cemetery to a location on Anderson Avenue between Resurrection of Christ Cemetery and Bellmawr Hockey.
