A new location has been found for a Revolutionary War-era house; now...

Construction cranes near the he Hugg-Harrison-Glover House, which currently serves as offices for staff it the New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer A potential new home has been found for a Revolutionary War-era farmhouse in Bellmawr that stands in the path of the I-295 and Route 42 realignment project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.