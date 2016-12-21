A new location has been found for a R...

A new location has been found for a Revolutionary War-era house; now...

Tuesday Nov 22 Read more: Philly.com

Construction cranes near the he Hugg-Harrison-Glover House, which currently serves as offices for staff it the New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer A potential new home has been found for a Revolutionary War-era farmhouse in Bellmawr that stands in the path of the I-295 and Route 42 realignment project.

Bellmawr, NJ

