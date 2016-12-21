A new location has been found for a Revolutionary War-era house; now...
Construction cranes near the he Hugg-Harrison-Glover House, which currently serves as offices for staff it the New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer A potential new home has been found for a Revolutionary War-era farmhouse in Bellmawr that stands in the path of the I-295 and Route 42 realignment project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Bellmawr Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erica Landmann running for Glendora city council
|Nov 30
|Magazine
|2
|Housing for those who can barely make it! (Jul '13)
|Nov 23
|HSlick
|3
|Lisa Hoopes murdered in Gloucester (Dec '06)
|Sep '16
|Bonnie
|14
|5 reasons a move to save former MLK home in Cam...
|Sep '16
|Bonnie
|3
|Save the Historic Hugg House (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Bonnie
|3
|Jessica Cecilia Ratcliffe & Peter Anthony Polij... (Oct '09)
|Apr '16
|Animale
|2
|joshua dockery sailor (Mar '10)
|Mar '16
|Nebraska
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellmawr Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC