Planning an outdoor burn during the holiday weekend? Read this before lighting that pit
Despite two days of record heat last weekend, temperatures in general remain near normal for June and no areas of Whatcom County are under burn bans as Independence Day approaches. Recreational fires are permitted with certain limits in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
