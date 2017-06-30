Manager of Bellingham foot spa avoids jail time in sex trafficking case
The manager of a Chinese foot spa won't serve time in jail after detectives spent months investigating her massage business as a hub for sex trafficking, a Whatcom County judge ruled this week. Xiaohua An, 59, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Thursday for permitting prostitution at the Bellingham Foot Spa, 177 Telegraph Road.
