Major expansion in the works for downtown Bellingham distillery

Matt Howell, co-owner and head distiller of Chuckanut Bay Brewery, talks about the business' upcoming move to a bigger space on Cornwall Avenue later this year on Wednesday, July 5, in Bellingham. Matt Howell, co-owner and head distiller of Chuckanut Bay Brewery, talks about the business' upcoming move to a bigger space on Cornwall Avenue later this year on Wednesday, July 5, in Bellingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.