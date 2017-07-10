Celebrations large and small mark the...

Celebrations large and small mark the Fourth around Whatcom County

Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Whatcom County residents marked the nation's birthday with celebrations large and small, from the homey South Hills neighborhood parade to the Blaine Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade on Peace Portal Drive and the Haggen Family 4th of July Celebration at Zuanich Point Park. In the South Hills, off Yew Street Road, a few dozen children wore patriotic costumes and decorated their bicycles to follow South Whatcom Fire Authority fire engines in a procession through their neighborhood.

