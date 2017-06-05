With fewer Canadian shoppers, Whatcom County residents stepped up spending in 2016

Total retail sales last year in Whatcom County hit $3.9 billion, a 5.6 percent increase compared to 2015, according to a report issued last week by the Washington State Department of Revenue . In the retail trade category, which focuses on merchandise bought in stores, Whatcom tallied $1.7 billion in sales for 2016, a 2.8 percent increase from the previous year.

