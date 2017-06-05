With fewer Canadian shoppers, Whatcom...

With fewer Canadian shoppers, Whatcom County residents stepped up spending in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Total retail sales last year in Whatcom County hit $3.9 billion, a 5.6 percent increase compared to 2015, according to a report issued last week by the Washington State Department of Revenue . In the retail trade category, which focuses on merchandise bought in stores, Whatcom tallied $1.7 billion in sales for 2016, a 2.8 percent increase from the previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ... Jun 2 lynnettle 1
News Competing opinions on Cherry Point development May 20 mike v 1
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. (Oct '16) Oct '16 1234wspc 1
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC