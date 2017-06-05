Whatcom strawberries are finally arriving. Herea s where to find them
Logan Reddin of Bellingham uses his bicycle to get some early strawberry picking done at Bellingham Country Gardens on June 3. The fields are now open for u-pick 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday through the summer Logan Reddin of Bellingham uses his bicycle to get some early strawberry picking done at Bellingham Country Gardens on June 3. The fields are now open for u-pick 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday through the summer Barbie's plans to get its strawberries into local grocery stores in the coming days, including Haggen, Safeway, the Food Pavilion and The Market at Birch Bay. Boxx Berry Farm at 6211 Northwest Road plans to have some strawberries ready by this weekend, according to its Facebook page .
