What makes summer in Whatcom County unique?

The Deming Logging Show, inspired by the need to financially help loggers who were injured in the woods in Whatcom County, showcases the skills, tools and technology used in the logging industry Saturday and Sunday at the Logging Showgrounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, near Nugents Corner. The Deming Logging Show kicks off the first of many summer festivals in our region; family-friendly concerts in the parks run June through August; and even inexperienced boaters can thrill to a full-moon paddle on the bay.

