US Solar Manufacturer Opening New Factory with High-Power Five Bus Bar Module

Itek Energy, an American solar module manufacturer, is moving to a five bus bar module while expanding its capacity with a new manufacturing facility. BELLINGHAM, WA, USA, June 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bellingham-based company Itek Energy is expanding its operations to the Bellingham Waterfront this summer, where it will begin production on the next generation of high-power, high-efficiency solar PV modules.

