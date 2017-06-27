'Urban Trails' guide explores Bellingham and beyond
"Urban Trails: Bellingham" is the latest pocket guide from Craig Romano , the Energizer Bunny of Northwest guidebook authors, writing this time about much of his own backyard. Romano lives in Skagit County, not Bellingham, but this volume of close-to-town trails covers not only paths in and around the self-declared City of Subdued Excitement but stretches far to include Skagit County walks, from Padilla Bay to Anacortes' Washington Park and Heart Lake.
