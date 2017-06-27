'Urban Trails' guide explores Bellingham and beyond

"Urban Trails: Bellingham" is the latest pocket guide from Craig Romano , the Energizer Bunny of Northwest guidebook authors, writing this time about much of his own backyard. Romano lives in Skagit County, not Bellingham, but this volume of close-to-town trails covers not only paths in and around the self-declared City of Subdued Excitement but stretches far to include Skagit County walks, from Padilla Bay to Anacortes' Washington Park and Heart Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.