Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of June 22, 2017
The ArAate Quartet, a groove-oriented acid jazz ensemble, performs funk, contemporary jazz and Brazilian-influenced tunes at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Spiritual Center, 1095 Telegraph Road, hosted by Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center. The WJMAC Combo Class students, who will be moving on to bigger and better things to study music in college next fall, will perform tonight's opening set.
