The route is rarely used, but it could be Whatcoma s newest trail

If you rode the cyclocross leg of the Ski to Sea Race, you've already seen it - but a route normally closed to the public will be open Saturday for a walk/ride that could become part of a new trail system near Bellingham International Airport . A Port of Bellingham committee has proposed a trail system that would connect Marine Drive and Slater Road, in an area that's usually accessible only to Ski to Sea athletes participating in the cyclocross leg of the annual relay race.

