The route is rarely used, but it coul...

The route is rarely used, but it could be Whatcoma s newest trail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

If you rode the cyclocross leg of the Ski to Sea Race, you've already seen it - but a route normally closed to the public will be open Saturday for a walk/ride that could become part of a new trail system near Bellingham International Airport . A Port of Bellingham committee has proposed a trail system that would connect Marine Drive and Slater Road, in an area that's usually accessible only to Ski to Sea athletes participating in the cyclocross leg of the annual relay race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ... 13 hr lynnettle 1
News Competing opinions on Cherry Point development May 20 mike v 1
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. (Oct '16) Oct '16 1234wspc 1
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC