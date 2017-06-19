Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroo...

Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiative, City Council asks Bellingham voters

There are 1 comment on the Bellingham Herald story from Yesterday, titled Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiative, City Council asks Bellingham voters. In it, Bellingham Herald reports that:

And if supporters do gather enough signatures to go before voters statewide, the council also is asking residents to vote it down. "We need to send a clear message and that message is, 'We have your back,'" council member Pinky Vargas said.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
I Love the name, "Just want Privacy", What a straw man! It says there are no stalls in ladies rooms. It's all open and everyone is watching everyone else. Or that transexuals just started using LRs last year and it a new thing. When's that gnarly looking TS male, Porn Star (I can't remember his name) going to start appearing in LR's because his birth certificate says female! Even I'd be seriously startled if I ran into him in a LR! Give it up!
Terri
Bellingham, WA

