Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiative, City Council asks Bellingham voters
There are 1 comment on the Bellingham Herald story from Yesterday, titled Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiative, City Council asks Bellingham voters. In it, Bellingham Herald reports that:
And if supporters do gather enough signatures to go before voters statewide, the council also is asking residents to vote it down. "We need to send a clear message and that message is, 'We have your back,'" council member Pinky Vargas said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
I Love the name, "Just want Privacy", What a straw man! It says there are no stalls in ladies rooms. It's all open and everyone is watching everyone else. Or that transexuals just started using LRs last year and it a new thing. When's that gnarly looking TS male, Porn Star (I can't remember his name) going to start appearing in LR's because his birth certificate says female! Even I'd be seriously startled if I ran into him in a LR! Give it up!
Terri
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ...
|Jun 2
|lynnettle
|1
|Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
|May '17
|mike v
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC