River otter finds dinner in Bellingha...

River otter finds dinner in Bellingham Bay

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A river otter feeds on small fish along the Taylor Dock walkway in Bellingham, Washington, on June 27, 2017. Male river otters average four feet in length and weigh 20-28 pounds, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiati... Jun 22 TerriB1 3
News Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ... Jun 2 lynnettle 1
News Competing opinions on Cherry Point development May '17 mike v 1
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,586 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC