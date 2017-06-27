River otter finds dinner in Bellingham Bay
A river otter feeds on small fish along the Taylor Dock walkway in Bellingham, Washington, on June 27, 2017. Male river otters average four feet in length and weigh 20-28 pounds, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
