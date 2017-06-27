Review: Diverse notions of drawing at...

Review: Diverse notions of drawing at the Whatcom Museum

What is contemporary drawing? The conventional notion that drawing is "a picture or diagram made with a pencil, pen or crayon rather than paint" is stretched to the limit by the just-opened Bellingham National, a juried art exhibition on the theme of drawing at the Whatcom Museum. The 29 artists selected by Seattle Art Museum curator Catharina Manchanda present media as diverse as photography , video , audio and sculpture , as well as more traditional works on paper.

