Proposals would ban kitten, puppy sales at pet shops in Sacramento
A Sacramento city ordinance under consideration would ban pet stores from selling bred puppies and kittens but allow the shops to feature adoptable shelter animals. The change would bring the city in line with many other jurisdictions in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiati...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|3
|Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ...
|Jun 2
|lynnettle
|1
|Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
|May '17
|mike v
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC