Port of Bellingham candidate arrested on charge of felony domestic assault

A candidate for Port of Bellingham commissioner was arrested early Friday to face felony charges of choking his wife in a fight at their home. Nicholas Paul Kunkel, 30, called police around 11:55 p.m. Thursday from his home on Glacier Ridge Drive, to report a fight with his wife of 2 years, according to a summary of police reports read Friday in Whatcom County Superior Court.

