Peoples Bank awards $25,000 grant to Skagit Habitat for Humanity

Monday Read more: HeraldNet

Bellingham-based Peoples Bank announced last week that it had awarded Skagit Habitat for Humanity a $25,000 Peoples Bank Impact Grant. The funds will be used to purchase a new utility van to support the construction of new homes and the organization's growing volunteer and administrative needs.

