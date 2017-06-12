Peoples Bank awards $25,000 grant to Skagit Habitat for Humanity
Bellingham-based Peoples Bank announced last week that it had awarded Skagit Habitat for Humanity a $25,000 Peoples Bank Impact Grant. The funds will be used to purchase a new utility van to support the construction of new homes and the organization's growing volunteer and administrative needs.
