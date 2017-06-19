June 21, 2017 Pacific Century Holdings Inc. , a strategic partner for legalized cannabis operators and investors, today announced the opening of a $50 million real estate investment fund, PCH Fund 1, an investment vehicle capitalizing upon the scarcity of real estate assets for the cannabis industry. The cannabis industry is poised for significant growth but continues to experience a lack of traditional capital due to disparities in federal and state law.

