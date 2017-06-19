Pacific Century Holdings Announces $50 Million Real Estate Investment Fund for the #Cannabis Indu...
June 21, 2017 Pacific Century Holdings Inc. , a strategic partner for legalized cannabis operators and investors, today announced the opening of a $50 million real estate investment fund, PCH Fund 1, an investment vehicle capitalizing upon the scarcity of real estate assets for the cannabis industry. The cannabis industry is poised for significant growth but continues to experience a lack of traditional capital due to disparities in federal and state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiati...
|14 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ...
|Jun 2
|lynnettle
|1
|Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
|May '17
|mike v
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC