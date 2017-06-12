Not much room at the inn for those visiting Bellingham this past weekend
With the Western Washington University graduation and the typical late spring events like weddings, it was a challenge for those visiting the area to find a last-minute place to stay. "We didn't have a room to sell on Friday or Saturday," said Craig Schultz, director of sales at the Bellingham Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in the north part of Bellingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ...
|Jun 2
|lynnettle
|1
|Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
|May 20
|mike v
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC