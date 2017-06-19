Man broke into Bellingham home, punched homeowner, tried to steal backpack, police say
A man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday, assaulting the homeowner and trying to steal a backpack filled with personal items, according to Bellingham Police. Micheal Alexander Jones, 18, of Bellingham, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at around midnight Tuesday, according to jail records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ...
|Jun 2
|lynnettle
|1
|Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
|May 20
|mike v
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC