Man broke into Bellingham home, punch...

Man broke into Bellingham home, punched homeowner, tried to steal backpack, police say

Thursday Jun 15

A man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday, assaulting the homeowner and trying to steal a backpack filled with personal items, according to Bellingham Police. Micheal Alexander Jones, 18, of Bellingham, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at around midnight Tuesday, according to jail records.

