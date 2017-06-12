Is this the biggest mural in Washington?
Doug Dahl of the Washington state Traffic Safety Commission and author of The Bellingham Herald's "Rules of the Road" column takes a look at some of the hazards on Mount Baker Highway. May was a particularly brutal month for traffic deaths in Whatcom County, with five people killed in three crashes.
