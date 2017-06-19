Get ready for some record highs this ...

Get ready for some record highs this weekend, weather service says

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Watch kids play in a spray park at Fairhaven Park in Bellingham, Washington on Friday, June 23. The forecast is calling for record high temperatures this weekend. Watch kids play in a spray park at Fairhaven Park in Bellingham, Washington on Friday, June 23. The forecast is calling for record high temperatures this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiati... Thu TerriB1 3
News Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ... Jun 2 lynnettle 1
News Competing opinions on Cherry Point development May '17 mike v 1
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC