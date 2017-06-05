Everyone Orchestra Shares Tribute To Chris Cornell
On the night of May 18 Everyone Orchestra played the Wild Buffalo in Bellingham, Washington. Earlier in the day news of Chris Cornell's death was reported and EO played a segment of improvisation inspired by the Soundgarden frontman.
