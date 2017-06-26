Emergency roadwork to close one lane ...

Emergency roadwork to close one lane of southbound I-5 near Bellingham

Thursday Jun 22

If you're planning to head south on Interstate 5 from Bellingham Friday and Saturday, expect delays as crews replace two broken concrete panels south of Old Fairhaven Parkway. Workers will close the right lane of southbound I-5 at milepost 247 from 6 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

