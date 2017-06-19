Emergency Reporting Partners with Halligan for Mobile Truck Checks by Phone or Tablet
Emergency Reporting , a leading provider of Fire & EMS records management software headquartered in Bellingham, WA, announces a new partnership with Halligan, the innovative solution for mobile truck checks and work order management. The integration will save fire departments money and time with apparatus checks, real-time notifications, budget-balancing analytics, configurable checklists and secure check histories for every piece of equipment in the fleet.
