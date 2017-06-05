Dad in Bellingham child custody saga threatens judge with ultimatum, photo of gun, charges say
A Bellingham man known for a contentious custody battle has been charged with threatening a Whatcom County judge, in a post he made on Facebook where he demanded his children back, "or else," alongside a photo of himself holding a gun. More than 2 A1 2 years into a bizarre and public child custody saga, Cleve Allen Goheen-Rengo, 26, aka Cleave Rengo, lost parental rights to his three young children in February, when Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis ruled he could no longer have contact with them, out of concern for their safety and welfare.
