Compass Health Introduces New CORS Team Mobile Outreach Model as...

Health is introducing an innovative new mobile model, the Community Outreach and Recovery Support Team, which provides outreach-oriented mental health services including peer supports to meet the needs of people who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability due to mental health symptoms. This program will replace the Rainbow Recovery Center when it closes at the end of June, after nearly two decades of operation as a multi-purpose drop-in site offering peer recovery services for mentally ill individuals.

