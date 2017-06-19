Car theft suspect nabbed after high-speed chase
A Bellingham man was arrested on suspicion of car theft and several other charges Sunday night following a high-speed car chase from north of Custer to Ferndale, authorities said. Vitaliy Madyka, 28, faces charges of third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, attempting to elude a police vehicle, second-degree burglary, making or possessing burglary tools, second-degree vehicle prowl, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
Read more at Bellingham Herald.
